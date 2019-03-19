BOSTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Intouch Solutions, a full-service agency serving the pharmaceutical industry, has opened a downtown Boston office at 99 Summer St. and hired Ann Cave, senior vice president, to lead the charge. The decision to open a second East Coast office location comes in response to rapid expansion at Intouch Solutions fueled by the acquisition of a number of major new clients.

“We’ve been serving Boston-area clients for years and it was time to put stakes in the ground and officially join this thriving community,” said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group. “We are excited about this new venture and strengthening our relationships in this area under Ann’s strong leadership.”

As senior vice president, Cave is responsible for building and managing the Boston office with a focus on supporting key client partners. An industry veteran, Cave brings over 20 years of business strategy and marketing experience building successful brands and markets in the rare disease, medical device, diagnostics and life science industries. Most recently, she served as head of client services and business development for Cambridge Biomarketing, where she was responsible for guiding the growth and success of their strategic client partnerships focused on rare and specialty diseases.

“I am looking forward to growing our team in Boston, fueled by a commitment to consistently do more for our clients, the audiences they want to connect with and for each other,” says Cave. “This is an agency filled with innovators across every discipline of our business, and I’m excited to work with such a talented and diverse team to deliver intelligent, more personalized healthcare conversations.”

The Boston office is Intouch’s fourth U.S. location and their sixth globally, including Kansas City, Chicago, New York, London and Mumbai.

About Intouch Solutions



Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions is a leading marketing and advertising agency with offices in Kansas City, Chicago, New York City, Boston, London and Mumbai. Intouch Solutions is part of Intouch Group, a privately held network of more than 850 employees across six affiliates. Specializing in solutions for the life sciences, Intouch is redefining what marketing means to these industries. Contact Intouch at getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the Web at www.agencyofmore.com.

SOURCE Intouch Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.intouchsol.com