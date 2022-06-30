Introducing Inizio: Ashfield and Huntsworth unite expertise to form powerful strategic partner for health and life sciences companies

Ashfield and Huntsworth unite their full suite of advisory, medical, marketing, communications and patient and stakeholder engagement services to create Inizio, a strategic partner to health and life science companies throughout the life cycle of their drug products.

Operating from 35 countries with a team of 10,000+ employees and an unparalleled number of strategic, scientific, medical and creative experts, Inizio connects the capabilities to support its clients with transformative go-to-market solutions across all therapeutic areas.

Commenting on the launch, Chief Executive Officer Paul Taaffe said: “We are excited to unveil Inizio to the market as we believe it’s time to reimagine health. From the moment we set out to bring Ashfield and Huntsworth together we knew we were combining a unique set of best-in-class capabilities.

“The creation of Inizio is a direct response to the increasingly complex landscape our clients navigate in terms of clinical development, product launch and commercialization. Through Inizio they can access the specialist expertise and a partner that will help them to optimize the commercialization of their products.

“Our offering positions us to add significant value to our clients and more importantly make a difference in the lives of patients they serve. Collectively, we have consistently launched the majority of new drugs to market, across the largest pharma companies in the world.”

Inizio launches with five specialist business units that provide a suite of capabilities from landscape assessment to loss of exclusivity:

Inizio Advisory: With deep data strategy and analytics expertise, Inizio Advisory helps pharma, biotech and life sciences companies to develop, execute and operationalize their strategies across portfolio licensing and development, new product launches, established product and franchise strategy, HEOR, pricing and market access. We also support our clients with market insights, competitive intelligence and strategic benchmarking. Inizio Advisory brings a fresh perspective and clarity to clients enabling better decision-making.

Combining complex scientific understanding with creativity, Inizio Medical creates compelling content and engages communities across the spectrum of healthcare. We deliver medical communications, medical affairs, real world evidence and outcomes research. Underpinned by a team with deep scientific and medical knowledge across therapeutic areas and world-class medical analytics capabilities. Inizio Medical redefines the role of medical affairs in drug development and commercialization.

Inizio MarComms is represented by Evoke, a global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™. We use data-driven insights, creativity and innovative technologies to unlock commercial potential for our clients with a range of brand strategy, creative, communications, policy & access, experience, data science, media, marketing technology and delivery services.

Experts in strategic engagement and commercialization, we partner with clients to create personalized experiences and deliver improved treatment outcomes. Inizio Engage creates impactful solutions across live, hybrid, and digital channels for HCPs, payors and patients, including employee engagement consulting, training and development, events, treatment journey blueprinting, advanced analytics, patient education, scientific engagement, medical information, and promotions.

With services spanning the clinical development and commercialization journey, we provide personalized and scalable solutions curated to maximize value creation for our biotech customers, all coordinated through a single point of contact.

Ryan Quigley, Chief Operating Officer at Inizio added: “Our talented team is what makes Inizio so special. We celebrate our diversity and are proud of the value it brings not only to our clients, but to one another.

“As Inizio, we are now able to build deeper and more strategic partnerships, as we can connect the depth of scientific knowledge, breadth of therapeutic experience and scale that exists within the business. Whether we are enabling our clients to maximize value at a specific milestone, or acting as a guide throughout their journey, we seek to elevate their expectations of partnership and improve patient outcomes.”

