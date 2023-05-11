Invention: removing the fear of failure

“Invention is one of our core values as an agency,” says Michael Austin, chief experience officer at ConcentricLife. Austin speaks with Jessica Daponte, SVP brand planning at ConcentricLife at the 2023 Manny Awards about how healthcare communicators can innovate, bring the spirit of invention into work on a daily basis, and remove the fear of failure.

 

