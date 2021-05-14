INVIVO BRANDS CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS EXPERTISE WITH ADDITION OF MICHAEL COSTELLO, SVP, GROUP CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF COPY

— Veteran to Reinforce Orphan & Specialty Therapeutic Expertise for INVIVO BRANDS

NEW YORK – May 14, 2021 – Michael Costello has been named SVP, Group Creative Director of Copy at INVIVO BRANDS, an independent advertising agency with a focus on health and wellness. Costello, who comes to INVIVO BRANDS with 20 years of experience in biotech and pharmaceutical marketing, will lend his expertise to the agency’s expanding footprint. He brings decades of experience in brand strategy development, launch and lifecycle management, and creative and omnichannel campaign development. The news was announced by Maria Haro, EVP, Creative Director of INVIVO BRANDS.

“Michael has worked with orphan brands and first-commercialization companies in the pharmaceutical industry, and his unique knowledge and keen understanding of this ever-expanding marketplace make him the perfect addition to our team,” said Haro. “His experience augments and builds on what we already have with the INVIVO BRANDS team. The addition of Michael further elevates our marketing communications and content expertise. We’re excited for what this will mean for new and existing clients.”

“I’m excited to be joining Maria and all the incredible talent at INVIVO BRANDS,” said Costello. “To join a team such as this—of highly strategic and experienced leaders that drive real impact for our clients—is a dream. It’s why clients come to INVIVO BRANDS: the strategy, the creativity, the power of the work to inspire change. I’m thrilled to be part of INVIVO BRANDS, to be part of work that pushes beyond what traditional healthcare agencies are doing.”

Throughout his career, Costello has worked with a variety of clients and brands across a wide range of therapeutic categories including oncology, neurology, dermatology, as well as genetic and metabolic disorders. He also has deep experience working with high science therapeutics like CRISPR, Car-T, and multiple gene therapies. Before joining INVIVO BRANDS, he was Director of Copy at Mind+Matter, an Ashfield Health Company.

INVIVO BRANDS is an independent full-service agency that drives smart and strategic solutions in every touchpoint for clients with senior talent, agility, creative inspiration, and data and analytics. As a virtual independent woman-owned advertising agency, INVIVO BRANDS is powered by a team of seasoned industry experts.

