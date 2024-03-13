Ionis Pharma’s fatty liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Ionis Pharma’s fatty liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

March 13 (Reuters) – Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS.O) said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat a type of fatty liver disease met the main goal of reducing inflammation of the critical organ in a mid-stage trial.
 
The results come as companies race to bring the first approved treatment for the disease and tap into a global market expected to surpass $16 billion by 2030, according to market research firm Vision Research Reports.
 
Akero Therapeutics last week reported its experimental drug significantly reduced scarring after nearly two years in a mid-stage study while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ treatment by Thursday.
 
The trial enrolled 160 metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients with scarring or fibrosis at severity of stage two or three, Ionis said.
 

The company said 32% of patients who received a higher dose of the drug, called ION224, saw improved scarring in the liver by at least one stage as measured by a biopsy, or tissue examination, compared to 12.5% patients on placebo.

 

