IPG Health agency SOLVE(D) boosts data-driven marketing offering in Europe

London, 29 November 2022: SOLVE(D), an IPG Health growth accelerator agency, launches in Europe. The agency will provide end-to-end omnichannel offering and capabilities across healthcare that will support and complement the network’s agencies and clients in the region.

Covering the UK, Germany, France and Spain, SOLVE(D)’s European offering will be a crucial hub, helping to accelerate impact and growth for IPG Health’s global clients through media, data science, analytics, technology, and consulting. Michael Le Brocq, Executive Vice President and Managing Director will lead SOLVE(D) in Europe while reporting into the SOLVE(D) main office in the US.

The agency’s European expansion supports growth and client demand for data-driven marketing solutions. SOLVE(D) reinforces innovation and expertise embedded across IPG Health by navigating today’s complex healthcare marketing landscape to curate differentiated omnichannel experiences with multifaceted solutions and services that build competitive advantage for brands.

George Musi, Managing Director of SOLVE(D), said: “Healthcare is complex and highly competitive, with a unique set of marketing challenges and opportunities. Healthcare professionals, patients, and payers expect more from their interactions with brands and seek relevant, engaging, and personalized content and meaningful experiences at every touchpoint. “

Michael Le Brocq, EVP and MD of SOLVE(D) in Europe, adds: “By bringing SOLVE(D)’s unique expertise and experience to brands, we can address a current disconnect between pharmaceutical marketing and healthcare professionals. In an increasingly convoluted and complex world, our multi-disciplinary team works with IPG Health agencies and clients to create solutions that are engaging at every touchpoint to drive deeper engagement.”

Le Brocq, most recently Executive Vice President and Head of Planning FCB Health Europe and previously Chief Strategy Officer McCann Health London, has more than twenty years of experience in healthcare advertising and communications, including omnichannel, multichannel, and digital.

Source: IPG Health