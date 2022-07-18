IPG Health Aligns Med Comms Agencies for Unparalleled Interconnectivity

Award winning FCB Health and McCann Health Med Comms Agencies Join Forces

IPG Health today announced the formation of IPG Health Medical Communications, which aligns the network’s award winning Med Comms agencies to create the world’s most comprehensive and interconnected Med Comms offering.

Encompassing eight medical communications agencies, and over 800 experts around the world, IPG Health Medical Communications is led by longtime IPG Health veteran Charlie Buckwell as Chief Medical Communications Officer, supported by a senior team from across the IPG Health Med Comms businesses. In a move consistent with the launch of IPG Health one year ago, the individual Med Comms agency brands will remain active, but work seamlessly for greater reach, access to capabilities and scalability.

“The power of IPG Health is in our distinct agency brands and their shared culture and commitment to delivering solutions that accelerate our clients’ business and impact lives around the world,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “Our Med Comms agencies are comprised of the most talented individuals in the industry and, undoubtedly, this alignment will bring continued growth, opportunities and success for our clients, their brands and our people around the globe.”

The IPG Health Medical Communications agencies include: AREA 23 On Hudson, Caudex, CMC Affinity, CMC Connect, Complete HealthVizion, Complete Regulatory, ProHealth and Trio. Collectively, these agencies present an unmatched depth and breadth of medical communications capabilities across Promo Med Ed, Medical Affairs, Publications and Regulatory support for global, regional and national clients. Each distinct agency brand will remain active, bolstered by additional specialty services, knowledge sharing and deeper resources, providing a leading solution to meet client needs.

“Our Med Comms teams are obsessed with closing the gap between science and practice. And this new structure enables us to do that in a way that is both personalized for our clients and backed up by the options and choices our scale provides.” said Charlie Buckwell, Chief Medical Communications Officer, IPG Health Medical Communications. “IPG Health Med Comms not only brings the best of the best in Med Comms; we provide single agency solutions or combined agency solutions, highly tailored to best meet client needs.”

About Medical Communications

Medical practice is a complex system of human interaction, healthcare infrastructure, belief systems and rapidly evolving scientific evidence, all of which affect how medical science translates to everyday clinical practice. The essence of Medical Communications is communicating the science through educational initiatives that support development of medical understanding across a diverse audience of healthcare providers. Our IPG Health med comms agencies specialize in creating engaging solutions that are deeply founded in the science, and facilitate scientific exchange across healthcare professionals. We do this important work for a diverse client base across different stages of the product lifecycle, from early development and launch preparation, through launch and onward into maturity.

About IPG Health

Home to FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades including “Network of the Year” at the 2022 Manny Awards, 2022 Clio Health Awards, and the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

Source: IPG Health