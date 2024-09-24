IPG Health bolsters Experiential & Events offering in Europe

London, 24 September 2024: IPG Health today announced the expansion of its Experiential & Events offer with a new footprint in Germany to enhance local expertise in this growing market.

The new Frankfurt unit builds on the success of the network’s London-based Experiential & Events team which, fuelled by a prosperous post-Covid era for events, has delivered impactful activations across key European markets including the UK, Germany, France and Spain. Over the past year alone, the UK team has delivered almost 50 congresses, live events and interactive workshop, ensuring each one is bespoke and memorable.

This expansion will strengthen the team’s capabilities to create even more impactful experiences for clients in the healthcare and pharma sector. With a fully integrated, end-to-end approach, it will enable a renewed focus on delivering exceptional, tailor-made events, informed by local insight.

The network’s comprehensive offering includes 360° event strategy, event management, content development, production and logistics as well as complex event interactive and animation development, for hybrid and virtual events. Its personalised full-service offer is informed by the latest advanced technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, virtual reality/augmented reality (AR/VR) and gamification, strategically implemented to create engaging and impactful experiences.

Led by Nicola Bateman as the network’s Head of Experiential & Events, the distinctive offering leverages the deep health and pharma expertise, specialised capabilities, and technology offering a true firepower for IPG Health to transform how patients and HCPs connect with brands.

“Congresses and experiential activations enable important moments for meaningful connections between brands and the audiences that matter most – whether that’s patients and caregivers, or HCPs and industry partners,” says Nicola Bateman. “People want authentic connections, and our unique ability to provide global network creativity, resources and tech at scale, with local market knowledge enables those extraordinary experiences that make the difference.”

Nicola, who brings over 10 years of experience managing events for the world’s leading health and pharmaceutical companies to the role, is joined by newly appointed Sandra Hellweger, VP, Account Director, Congress & Events, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Both will work closely with the agency teams in the region and IPG Health’s EMEA and APAC President, Joerg Hempelmann who says: “Our Experiential & Events offering is a growth accelerant that brings immediate value to our clients. Aligning these complementary services with our deep creative, medical and scientific expertise enables us to leave a sustainable impact.”

For more information about IPG Health “Experiential & Events” in Europe see https://ipghealth.com/europe/experiential-and-events

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,500+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health.

With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies.

IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades in 2024 and 2023 including “Healthcare Network of the Year” at Cannes Lions, Ad Age A-List, New York Festivals Health Awards and the Manny Awards. IPG Health was also recognized as “Healthcare Network of the Year” at the 2023 Clio Health Awards, London International Awards and MM+M Awards. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG).

Source: IPG Health