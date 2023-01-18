IPG Health boosts marketing services in Japan with new full-service agency

IPG Health today announced the launch of FCB Health in Japan, a new full-service healthcare communications agency, to help clients accelerate their business and impact in the country and across the Asia Pacific region.

Based in Tokyo, the new agency brings the storied FCB Health brand and it’s “never finished” spirit to the Japanese market – the world’s 3rd largest pharmaceutical sector. The agency will harness and maximize the power of the global IPG Health network to continue delivering the best talent, capabilities, expertise, and customized solutions for clients in Japan.

“The launch of FCB Health in Japan is a testament to the strength of IPG Health, and our relentless commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands, and our people,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “This new offering is crucial to building new capabilities that will lead our clients and teams to even greater heights of growth and impact in this high potential market. 2023 is already proving to be an exciting year for IPG Health.”

FCB Health in Japan will provide a wide range of services, including creative, strategy, branding, medical writing, and consulting, as well as digital support. The new agency will be led by industry veteran, Masaya Hosogai as lead of FCB Health in Japan, working closely with Junji Yokokawa, President of McCann Health Japan who will also be leading IPG Health Japan.

Yokokawa said: “I look forward to building on our success here in Japan, bringing our creative prowess, scientific strength, and health data analytics expertise in a new offering that offers our Japanese clients more choice and capability. By fusing years of experiences in Japan and the power of the broader global IPG Health network, we will take our clients into an incredibly bright and impactful future.”

The new agency joins McCann Health Japan, as part of IPG Health’s offering in the country, and will build on the network’s tremendous momentum. This move comes on the heels on an impressive streak for McCann Health Japan which, for 13 consecutive years, has been recognized as “Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year” in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards. Notably, the agency was awarded Gold in the last five years.

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades including “Network of the Year” at the 2022 London International Awards, 2022 MM+M Awards, 2022 Manny Awards, 2022 Clio Health Awards, and the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

About IPG Health Japan

As part of the IPG Health network, IPG Health Japan is a full-service healthcare communications agency with multiple agency brands and over 200 creative and specialists. IPG Health Japan provides a wide range of services including creative, strategy, branding, medical writing, consulting, and digital support to clients in all areas of healthcare.

Source: IPG Health