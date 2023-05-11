IPG Health boosts specialized capabilities across Europe

IPG Health has expanded its innovative specialized capabilities suite into Europe, envisioned to support the growth and impact of clients in the region. The enhanced suite comprises subject matter experts across a range of services including branding, patient communication, experiential/events, global market access strategy as well as practicing non-physician experts, for example pharmacists, nurses and dentists.

The subject matter experts augment existing agency teams in the UK and across Europe in a unique integrated model which extends traditional healthcare marketing services into cross-discipline specialties. Alongside SOLVE(D), IPG Health’s data-driven marketing agency which recently launched in Europe, these new services round up an end-to-end holistic offer.

The expansion demonstrates IPG Health’s healthy obsession with building our client’s businesses and supporting their commercial goals expansion. It comes after a remarkable first full year for IPG Health, marked by growth, industry accolades, and client partnerships – driven in part by the network’s unique specialty offerings.

“Over the past year, our specialized capabilities have proven to be growth accelerants that bring immediate value to our healthcare clients.” says Joerg Hempelmann, President of IPG Health Europe. “Aligning these complementary services with our deep creative, medical and scientific expertise enables us to deliver even more holistic solutions that will supercharge growth and impact for our clients and their brands.”

Adding to IPG Health’s broad array of full-service and Medical Communications agencies, the network’s specialized offerings encompass:

patient support programs that deliver brighter patient experiences.

branding that combines design best practices from consumer industries with deep healthcare and wellness expertise.

insights into compelling value platforms to ensure health products reach the right patients at the right time for a fair price. This helps brands demonstrate meaningful value to drive successful access and reimbursement.​​​​​​​

brand experiences and a wide range of events, including conferences, ad boards, workshops, and seminars, both in-person and online.

The specialty offering in Europe is managed by IPG network veteran, Inka Ficht, Executive Director Specialty Services for IPG Health Europe. Ficht has more than 20 years of healthcare communications experience, spanning Rx, OTC and consumer brands. Her main focus is to ensure greater integration of the specialized capabilities work into the overall IPG Health offering. Inka has a healthy obsession with her teams to find the best possible solutions for HCPs and patients by developing the right programs for each target group.

“We combine the broadest knowledge in the Rx and healthcare sector on the agency side. We are very proud to bring our specialty offering now to Europe, because we are committed to helping our clients succeed in today´s complex healthcare landscape and support healthcare providers to differentiate in innovative ways in connecting with their target audiences. Our specialty services help them do that by providing customized marketing solutions that are tailored to their unique needs,” says Inka Ficht, EVP, Executive Director Specialty Services for IPG Health Europe.

For more information, visit: ipghealth.com/capabilities/specialty-agencies.

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviours that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless start-ups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades including “Healthcare Network of the Year” on Ad Age A-List 2023, “Network of the Year” at the 2022 London International Awards, 2022 MM+M Awards, 2022 Manny Awards, 2022 Clio Health Awards, and the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

