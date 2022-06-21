IPG Health Dominates at Cannes Lions 2022

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IPG Health, home to the esteemed FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, is celebrating an incredible showing at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with FCB Health Network achieving “Healthcare Network of the Year,” and McCann Health Network coming in second for an unprecendented one-two punch. In addition, IPG Health’s AREA 23 received the coveted “Healthcare Agency of the Year” medal. This is the third time FCB Health has secured this prestigious recognition and the second year in a row that AREA 23 claimed this distinguished prize. AREA 23 also took home the illustrious “Health Grand Prix for Good” for Lil Sugar, Master of Disguise, a campaign that exposes all of sugar’s disguises using rap, storytelling and gaming to make nutrition literacy fun for kids.

During day one of the Festival, agency unit McCann Health New Jersey won its first Cannes Lions, which included Silver and Bronze Lions for its House Rules campaign in the category of “Pharma – Regulated: Direct to Patient.” AREA 23 took home Gold, Silver and Bronze Lions for its Eyedar innovation in the category of “Pharma – Regulated.” AREA 23 extended its winning record, receiving Gold and Silver Lions for Lil Sugar, Master of Disguise for “Health & Wellness – Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness” and Bronze for The Unwearable Collection in the category of “Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events.”

“IPG Health’s tremendous wins across all of our agencies are a testament to the strength and power of our network, the creativity of our people, and our commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands and our people,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “The talented individuals at IPG Health are what make this network so unstoppable, and I’m incredibly proud of their dedication to creating transformational work that improves the lives of patients.”

The network’s haul on the first night of the festival included a remarkable 9 Lions, consisting of 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze. IPG Health celebrates these wins as it approaches its first anniversary as a new interconnected global network.

These accolades come on the heels of an impressive 2022 awards season for IPG Health, which included being named “Network of the Year” at both the Clio Health Awards and Manny Awards. The network’s AREA 23 was also crowned “Agency of the Year” at the Clio Health Awards, and took home “Most Admired Agency” and “Most Creative Agency” at the Manny Awards.

Please refer to the charts below for full information on IPG Health’s honors during the first day at Cannes Lions 2022:

Cannes Lions – Pharma Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold AREA 23, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY EYEDAR HORIZON THERAPEUTICS Pharma – Patient Engagment_Regulated_Film Craft: Script Silver MCCANN HEALTH NEW JERSEY, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY HOUSE RULES EVOFEM Pharma – Product or Service Promotion_Regulated_Direct to Patient_Film Craft: Use of Music/Sound Design Silver AREA 23, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY EYEDAR HORIZON THERAPEUTICS Pharma – Patient Engagment_Regulated_Film Craft: Production Design/Art Direction Bronze MCCANN HEALTH NEW JERSEY, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY HOUSE RULES EVOFEM Pharma – Product or Service Promotion_Regulated_Direct to Patient_Film Craft: Cinematography Bronze AREA 23, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY EYEDAR HORIZON THERAPEUTICS Pharma – Patient Engagment_Regulated_Film Craft: Use of Music/Sound Design

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness Lions

Gold AREA 23, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY LIL SUGAR— MASTER OF DISGUISE HIP-HOP PUBLIC HEALTH (HHPH) Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & AdvocacyNon-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness: Digital Craft Silver AREA 23, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY LIL SUGAR— MASTER OF DISGUISE HIP-HOP PUBLIC HEALTH (HHPH) Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & AdvocacyNon-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness: Film Craft: Use of Music/Sound Design

Cannes Lions – Grand Prix for Good – Health

Grand Prix for Good – Health AREA 23, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY LIL SUGAR— MASTER OF DISGUISE HIP-HOP PUBLIC HEALTH (HHPH) Health & Wellness – Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness

Cannes Lions – Outdoor Lions

Bronze AREA 23, AN IPG HEALTH COMPANY THE UNWEARABLE COLLECTION BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM Outdoor – Ambient & Experiential_Live Advertising and Events