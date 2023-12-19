IPG Health elevates data and content with two key leadership hires

New York, December 19, 2023– Doubling down on its data-driven content expertise, IPG Health today announced the addition of two key roles to its leadership team. Jessica Specker has joined as Executive Director of Global Content Solutions and Jack Vance as Managing Director, Data and Activation at IPG Health and SOLVE(D) – the media, tech and data engine that powers the network. Focused on amplifying the integration of data and insights across the strategy, creative, engagement and measurement process, Specker and Vance will expand on IPG Health’s interconnected offerings that engage audiences where they are with relevant experiences and solutions.

“At IPG Health, we know that data without insight and content at its core is meaningless. And content without data and insight is useless,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “The beauty and strength of our network lies in the interconnectivity and interoperability that enables our 45+ agencies to flawlessly leverage content and data to create meaningful experiences for audiences around the world. With the additions of Jessica and Jack, we are increasingly focusing resources to create even more personalized and tailored communications that propel our clients’ business to new heights.”

Specker joins the network from Accenture Song where she held the role of Managing Director. She brings a diversified background with demonstrated expertise in building and leading high performing teams in the design, execution and activation of valuable content operating models and marketing services. In her new role, Specker will lead the creation of a globally unified approach to content, collaborating with team members across all aspects of the content lifecycle for seamless content solutions that are grounded in data and inspire behavior change with key audiences. Specker will partner with Studio Rx, IPG Health’s digital-first global production arm, to efficiently create content at scale, and leverage innovation through AI, cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. She will also work closely with Graham Johnson, Chief Production Officer, to further develop the network’s content supply chain, bringing together the necessary solutions to effectively plan, create and deliver content quickly and efficiently.

“I am thrilled to join IPG Health and work with the talented agency teams to harness the power of content enabled by technology in all our creative solutions to reach our clients’ key audiences in authentic ways,” said Jessica Specker, Executive Director of Global Content Solutions. “As the push for more and more personalized content delivered at scale increases, we must continue to understand what’s meaningful to our audiences. And that’s where the importance of data comes in – to ensure we are creating content that’s engaging and relevant.”

Vance joins from WebMD where he served as SVP of Omnichannel Services and has built a reputation for utilizing data science and marketing technology to enhance business strategies and yield transformative outcomes for clients. In his new role, Vance will lead IPG Health’s and SOLVE(D)’s dedicated data analysts and marketing professionals, providing data-centric marketing solutions for clients globally.

“I’m excited to partner with the incredible talent at IPG Health to continue to build and refine the data activation functions across our agencies, and power our content with data-rich insights that inspire key audiences to act,” said Jack Vance, Managing Director, Data and Activation. “IPG Health has a strong data foundation, and I look forward to expanding the way that teams engage with data — including how we utilize it to strengthen the content we create for clients every day — and ultimately, how we use it to power our decisions.”

With best-in-industry assets and data activation, and in collaboration with the network’s two homegrown data and media agencies, SOLVE(D) and McCann Health Engagement, IPG Health’s enhanced commitment is fueled by a democratization of data leading to the most innovative, awarded and behavior-changing work in the industry. From hard data to hardware to software, the network’s offerings and resources – including 90NORTH, which launched last year – continue to grow, anchoring data across the business, and delivering value in ways not typically associated with healthcare communications networks. IPG Health will also continue its longstanding relationship with IPG-owned Acxiom, further harnessing the power of data to unlock richer insights and drive more nuanced understanding of audience behaviors and preferences.

This news comes on the heels of an extraordinary 2023 award season for IPG Health which included winning several “Network of the Year” accolades on renowned global stages including Cannes Lions, Ad Age A-List, Clio Health Awards, the Manny Awards, New York Festivals Health Awards, London International Awards and MM+M Awards.

Source: IPG Health