IPG Health elevates influencer marketing in healthcare

As social media continues to be a go-to resource for health-related information, and in the healthcare industry where authenticity and credibility are paramount, the use of healthcare influencers has been on the rise with many brands tapping into their social media presence and loyal following to promote awareness, educate and combat misinformation.

IPG Health has announced the formalization of its influencer offering called ‘Influencer ID.’ Influencer ID combines the network’s deep healthcare expertise and winning customer engagement strategy and approaches, including social media. The offering provides a tailored solution for pharmaceutical brands seeking to harness the power of patient, caregiver and HCP/DOL (digital opinion leader) influencers.

“There’s so much negativity in the social media space, and to be able to use these platforms to help influence health outcomes is a monumental change. And our approach allows clients to do that in a very thoughtful and meaningful way,” said Mike Guarino, Chief Commercial Officer, IPG Health. “Our ability to use data to target influencers who mirror the values of our clients and their brands is paramount to creating an authentic experience for patients, caregivers and all healthcare audiences.”

IPG Health’s HIPAA compliant end-to-end influencer offering utilizes cutting-edge technology, including AI, and data analytics to identify, evaluate, vet, manage and collaborate with patients, caregivers and HCP influencers. IPG Health helps its clients – from large pharma to smaller biotechs – forge relationships with various influencer types including mega, macro, micro and nano. Specific services include identification and engagement, strategy, content creation, compliance and regulatory support, negotiating, contracting, relationship management and more.

Source: IPG Health