IPG Health Roars as Healthcare Network of the Year at Cannes Lions 2024

New York, Jun 18, 2024 – IPG Health celebrated a tremendous showing at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, marked by a third consecutive “Healthcare Network of the Year” win, “Healthcare Agency of the Year” recognition for the fourth year in a row and a coveted Grand Prix in the Pharma category for “Magnetic Stories.” In total, an astounding four IPG Health agencies were recognized between Lions and Shortlists at this year’s festival. See here for a real-time listing of IPG Health’s Cannes award-winning work to date.

The network’s extraordinary seven Lions include 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze. That’s not including the impressive 33 Shortlists which recognized agencies from around the global network including FCB Health New York and McCann Health London. Most notable of wins included the highly-coveted Grand Prix for AREA 23’s “Magnetic Stories” for Siemens Healthineer in the category of “Pharma – Patient Engagement: Brand Experience & Activation.” The innovative campaign transforms the audio of scary Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines, which can be louder than a military jet, into beautiful children’s audiobooks, changing the way that hospitals, radiologists, parents and children interact with it.

“IPG Health’s achievements at Cannes Lions are a clear reflection of our people’s incredible talent and commitment to creatingwork that pushes boundaries and changes lives,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “We are grateful to collaborate with brave client partners who inspire us daily and share our vision for redefining what is possible in our industry and beyond.”

AREA 23 also won Gold for “In Transit” for MTA in the “Outdoor: Local Brand” category and Silver in “Health & Wellness – Services & Facilities [Industry Craft: Illustration]” for “Impossible Journey” for Aster. McCann Health Dubai notched Bronze for its “Mis(s)Diagnosed” campaign for Organon in the category of “Pharma – Disease Awareness & Understanding, Direct to Patient, Direct.”

These monumental honors come as IPG Health nears its third anniversary as an interconnected network. Earlier this year, the network earned “Healthcare Network of the Year” on Ad Age A-List 2024 and at the New York Festivals Health Awards, as well as “Network of the Year” at the 2024 Manny Awards.