IPG Health strengthens leadership bench

New York, April 25, 2023– IPG Health today announced that it has elevated Sommer Bazuro, PhD to Chief Medical Officer, Alice Choi to Managing Director, Client Solutions, APAC and Julie Pilon to Chief Strategy Officer. In their new roles, these powerhouse leaders will be responsible for facilitating greater interconnectivity and the sharing of best practices and insights across the network, helping in the advancement of clients’ business and impact on lives around the world.

“These impressive leaders are IPG Health veterans and epitomize our Proactive Career Management (PCM) approach and commitment to ensuring our people are challenged and growing within our vast network,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “Sommer, Alice and Julie have held numerous roles at various IPG Health agencies and have consistently led with great authenticity, humility and impact. I have no doubt that they will take our clients, their brands and our people to unprecedented heights.”

Previously Chief Medical Officer at FCB Health, Bazuro elevated the agency’s unmatched medical expertise, leading the agency’s medical teams and reimagining its medical strategy. She continues to lead the network’s “The Trial for #ClinicalEquality” initiative, addressing the disparity in recruitment of people of color into clinical trials. In Bazuro’s new role as Chief Medical Officer of IPG Health, she will expand her responsibilities to include management of the medical strategy and medical writing teams – 150+ people – with advanced degrees like PhDs, MDs, PharmDs, and more, for all full-service agencies across the network. She will continue to build IPG Health’s medical community around the globe, while providing mentorship to her brilliant teams.

Previously Chief Operating Officer of IPG Health Medical Communications, Choi successfully grew and led agency teams in providing best-in-class medical education programs and communications to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. In her new role as Managing Director, Client Solutions, APAC,Choi will foster even greater connectivity and interoperability across the network’s agencies and offerings in APAC – a high potential region for the network’s clients and business, with the Japanese market specifically being the world’s third largest pharmaceutical sector. She will work closely with leadership in the region promoting the abundance of full-service and specialty offerings across the network, and knowledge sharing.

Pilon is an entrepreneur at heart who expertly led the strategy teams at IPG Health’s AREA 23 before assuming her previous role of Chief Strategy Officer at FCB Health. In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer of IPG Health, she will manage the integrated strategy teams at the network’s full-service agencies around the world. She will build on the network’s already lauded integrated strategy functions and teams, including strategic planning, engagement strategy, learning strategy, behavioral scientists, social media and CRM strategists – over 300 talented team members. While leading this growing and diverse group of strategists, Julie has played an instrumental role in formulating agency approach to omnichannel marketing, modular content creation and data integration. Pilon has also been a driving force behind the network’s proprietary integrated strategic framework, inQ, which helps teams develop inclusive experiences so customers and clients feel seen, understood and empowered to take charge of their health and well-being — ultimately creating experiences that welcome people in and drive behavior change for good.

These appointments come on the heels of an extraordinary 2022 for IPG Health which included earning several “Network of the Year” accolades at global, prominent award shows including Cannes Lions, Clio Health Awards, London International Awards, MM+M Awards and the Manny Awards. And in March 2023, IPG Health was awarded “Healthcare Network of the Year” by Ad Age A-List, marking the first time a healthcare network has been recognized on the esteemed list.

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades in 2023 including “Healthcare Network of the Year” on Ad Age A-List and “Network of the Year” at the Manny Awards. In 2022, they achieved “Network of the Year” at the London International Awards, MM+M Awards, Manny Awards, Clio Health Awards, and the Cannes Lions Festival. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

