IPG Health UK launches centralized production unit

London, 12 October, 2022: IPG Health UK launches a new production unit which combines the best of the network’s expertise to expand its healthy obsession with creative excellence. The central unit, integrated across IPG Health’s FCB Health and McCann Health UK agencies, will provide best-in-class bespoke client solutions through technology, specialist skill sets and collaboration for the UK and beyond.

IPG Health Production UK draws on talent from across the network to support increased growth in the UK region. Its hub of extensive creative services – spanning resource management, project management, creative technology, production intelligence, editorial and event services will align through a more streamlined approach to provide a broader and deeper offer of production services for clients.

The unit will be led by Martin Collins in the role of Production Director of IPG Health UK, reporting to Jonathan Kukathasan, President at IPG Health UK. Martin has 22 years’ experience as Director of Operations at McCann Health. He will be supported by Deputy Director Karen Winkle, who was previously Head of Project Management for FCB Health Europe for nearly five years.

The expanded offering includes the European launch of Studio Rx, an award-winning, digital-first global production company built for the unique needs of healthcare brands. Renowned for its innovation and headquartered in NY, the launch of a UK operation will provide dedicated resource across content creation, animation, 3D motion, video production, photoshop art, illustration, design, print & digital artwork and presentation design.

Jonathan Kukathasan, President at IPG Health UK comments: “The launch of our dedicated production unit brings with it a multitude of benefits. By strengthening our core expertise, we can offer a greater range and depth of services at the same time as cost efficiencies for our clients, while also offering further opportunity for career progression for our people.”

Martin Collins says of his role as Production Director of IPG Health UK: “It’s exciting to be creating this expanded unit and recognising the potential of what we can achieve within it. By bringing together a group of such talented people across a broad range of expertise, we are refreshing the way we approach our creative work and strengthening our offer for existing and new clients.”

Source: IPG Health