IPG Health’s Humancare bolsters agency leadership team

New York, September 13, 2022 – Humancare, an IPG Health company, today announced that Lauren Cohen has joined as managing director and creative lead. Partnering with managing director and business lead Greg Lao, Cohen will oversee the creative across all clients and brands, continuing to elevate the full-service creative agency dedicated to making humans care.

“We are thrilled to have Lauren onboard where she will help develop innovative brand creative, continue to foster strong client relationships and grow the agency’s culture,” said Greg Lao. “Lauren’s creative prowess, visionary leadership and relentless commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands and our people make her the right person to lead this dynamic team.”

Over the course of two and a half decades, Cohen rose through the ranks at BBDO New York, most recently serving as executive vice president, senior creative director. She was instrumental in building BBDO Health from the ground up, expertly growing the business and managing multiple high-profile accounts. Cohen has worked with major pharma companies including AbbVie, Allergan, Genentech, Takeda and CSL Plasma, as well as iconic consumer brands such as Visa, Pepsi/Lay’s, E*Trade and Pizza Hut. Highlights of Cohen’s career include her much-lauded TAMIFLU

“Big Guy” campaign, Visa’s “6 degrees of Kevin Bacon” Superbowl spot and renowned work for the Coalition for the Homeless which is part of MoMA’s permanent collection. Cohen’s work has been recognized with numerous industry awards including The Webby Awards, The Effies, MM+M Awards and AICP.

“Healthcare communications have never been more critical — or culturally relevant.

We’re at an inflection point where healthcare’s literally driving and shaping culture, and that’s creating enormous opportunities. I’m thrilled to join Greg and the incredible Humancare team and to continue the phenomenal, impactful work they’ve been doing,” said Cohen. “This is a really exciting time in the healthcare space and Humancare is uniquely poised to flourish and meet the moment.”

Humancare is a collaboration of scientists, artists and entrepreneurs who partner with clients combining HCP, DTC, DTP and beyond to tackle integrated assignments that bring a brand to life. Launched in June of this year, Humancare focuses on establishing meaningful connections that address what matters most to patients and providers. Part of the award-winning IPG Health network, the agency and their clients can tap into vast resources to create mind-blowing ideas that accelerate impact.

About Humancare, An IPG Health Company

Part of the IPG Health network, Humancare is dedicated to making humans care. Drawing on empathy, data-driven insights and creativity, the full-service healthcare communications agency creates experiences for providers and patients that inspire action and drive behavior change. The agency’s vast capabilities include brand strategy, creative, brand engagement and more, all while helping humans be better, live better and get better. Visit Humancare’s website to learn more.