IPG Health’s Rise & Run boosts creative leadership with Laura Florence

New York, July 22, 2024 – Rise & Run, an IPG Health company, today announced that Laura Florence has joined as Chief Creative Officer. Partnering with President Linda Bennett, Laura will oversee the creative direction across the agency and its clients’ brands, developing game-changing, multichannel marketing solutions that combine strategy, creativity, technology and more.

“We are thrilled to have Laura join during this pivotal time for Rise & Run,” said Bennett. “Laura’s deep pharma and consumer chops, passion for innovation and commitment to mentorship perfectly aligns with our bold ambition and desire to challenge the status quo in healthcare marketing.”

Over the course of three decades, Laura has worked on major brands and industry giants in the pharma and consumer space including Kimberly-Clark, Mondelez, Procter & Gamble, Nike, Jeep and others. A rare blend of creativity, data-driven strategy, content mastery and business acumen, Laura seamlessly navigates the complex DTC and HCP sectors, all while adhering to regulatory guidelines, and creates groundbreaking work that moves the needle and changes behaviors. Over the course of her illustrious career, Laura has been a juror at several of the world’s most prestigious award shows including One Show (Jury President in 2024), LIA, Clio and Effie Awards. In 2024, she served on the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good Cannes Lions jury, marking her second time judging at this globally renowned advertising show. She was also a mentor for the See It Be It program. Laura has held positions at numerous agencies worldwide, most recently serving as Executive Creative Director at Havas Life São Paulo.

Laura’s unique and distinguished qualities as an industry leader include her passion for social impact, mentoring and nurturing aspiring talent, and creating cultures of inspiration and innovation where individuals thrive and realize their full potential. She is also committed to women’s advocacy and building more opportunities for women leaders in creative industries.

“I’m excited to join Rise & Run, working closely with Linda and the entire agency team to continue the incredible work they’re doing for our clients and their brands,” said Florence. “We are living in a revolutionary time in the health communications market, where data and technology are already part of our daily lives, and the difference lies in the ideas. I hope to guide my team to create authentic narratives that establish a genuine connection with patients and HCPs.”

Launched in May 2024, Rise & Run is IPG Health’s newest full-service agency, combining deep consumer roots and legendary science and health industry expertise. Part of the award-winning IPG Health, Rise & Run and its clients can tap into the network’s best-in-class suite of AI-powered platforms and tools, engineered specifically for healthcare marketers.

About Rise & Run, An IPG Health Company

Part of the IPG Health network, Rise & Run is a full-service agency combining strategy, creativity, technology and more to design multichannel marketing solutions for HCP and DTC sectors. With offices in New York City, Boston and Parsippany, NJ, Rise & Run uniquely serves global and emerging brands to accelerate their business and impact. The agency’s vast capabilities include social, behavioral science, UX, broadcast production and disease education.