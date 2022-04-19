IPG Health’s SOLVE(D) Adds Senior Level Talent for Media Strategy & Activation

Andrea Hartman joins as EVP, bolstering agency’s leadership team

New York, April 19, 2022 – SOLVE(D), IPG Health’s growth accelerator agency, today announced that Andrea Hartman has joined the agency as EVP, Media Strategy and Activation, boosting the agency’s media leadership bench. In this role, Hartman will lead a multifaceted media department of 90+ team members across a portfolio of accounts, further elevating the already industry-leading agency.

SOLVE(D) combines the power of creativity with the benefits of data, analytics, technology and media, and is integrated across IPG Health to build and deliver personalized and relevant omnichannel experiences across paid, owned and earned touchpoints.

“SOLVE(D) has experienced explosive momentum and last year’s alignment under IPG Health has presented innumerable organic growth opportunities,” said George Musi, managing director. “We’re delighted to have Andrea onboard as her commitment to client satisfaction and flawless execution will be integral as we continue to create experiences that drive meaningful engagement between brands and their target audiences.”

With a passion for both creative and media excellence coupled with a rich background in digital and data-first media and communications that deliver on client results, Hartman has extensive experience working across pharma and non-pharma clients including import/luxury automotive, airlines, tourism, consumer packaged goods and more. She most recently held the role of managing director at OMD USA where she led the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical portfolio. Prior to that, she served as managing partner, client service director at Wavemaker (formally MEC/GroupM) and was also responsible for the operational management of its California office.

“I’m thrilled to bring my passion and expertise for creating innovative and strategic solutions to SOLVE(D)’s esteemed client roster and agency partners,” said Hartman. “It’s an incredibly exciting time to join SOLVE(D), and I’m looking forward to this next professional chapter.”

Hartman joins SOLVE(D) on the heels of a tremendous year of growth and continued investment in evolving, enhancing and elevating the agency’s capabilities and offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of clients.

About SOLVE(D), an IPG Health Company

SOLVE(D), an IPG Health growth accelerator agency, was born from creative agency DNA and built on the premise of using the right combination of data, analytics, technology, and media to help deliver personalized, relevant omnichannel experiences across touchpoints that drive meaningful connections between brands and audiences (HCPs, Patients, Payers). SOLVE(D) is a multifaceted solutions partner – part consultancy, part data, part advanced analytics, part marketing technology company, part media agency – that fosters speed, precision, and growth. SOLVE(D)’s diverse team of consultants, specialists and practitioners apply their collective strength, leveraging the right mix of human and technical enablers, to empower brands to make confident decisions that accelerate business impact and growth. Visit www.solved.health to learn more.