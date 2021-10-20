IPG HEALTH’S SOLVE(D) WELCOMES NEW SENIOR LEVEL TALENT

— Data, Analytics and Media Agency Taps Five Industry Leaders in Response to Continued Momentum & Strong Future Outlook

New York, October 20, 2021 – SOLVE(D), IPG Health’s data, analytics and media company today announced the addition of five industry leaders to the agency, boosting the unit’s leadership bench strength. SOLVE(D) welcomes James Parisi as Head of Data & Analytics; Alice Dure as SVP, Media; Colin Harewood as Head of Business Operations; Justin Sorrentino as Head of Integrated Search and Social; and Kimberley Tempas as Group Director of Data & Analytics.

These new additions reflect SOLVE(D)’s continued investment in evolving, enhancing and elevating its capabilities and offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of our clients.

Born from creative agency DNA, and built on the premise of using data and analytics to accelerate brand and business growth, SOLVE(D) has experienced explosive ~150% growth and significant expansion in scale, clients, and head count since its launch in October 2018.

All five senior leaders will work closely with SOLVE(D)’s managing director George Musi, who joined the agency in April 2021, and will be responsible for furthering the agency’s growth while delivering on our promise of creating more meaningful experiences that accelerate brand and business impact.

“SOLVE(D) has experienced tremendous success, and we’re committed to bringing in top talent to help lead the agency into its next chapter. We’re thrilled to have these five key new hires onboard, who together bring a wealth of experience and a depth of knowledge in their areas of expertise,” Musi said. “We’re delighted that they’re bringing their exceptional leadership skills to our clients and teams.”

Parisi’s career in data analytics and marketing strategy spans over 20 years in health, wellness and life science. He’s held previous roles at Havas Health & You and Harrison and Star, designing and delivering innovative analytics ecosystems and insights, with a focus on omnichannel marketing. Parisi most recently joins from Evoke where he led data and analytics for over three years. In his new role, he will lead the overall data and analytics practice, delivering practical solutions for clients’ complex problems. Parisi will serve on SOLVE(D)’s executive leadership team.

Dure comes to SOLVE(D) with extensive experience in media strategy, planning, investment and activation across omnichannel. Renowned for fostering a culture of innovation, Dure joins with expert knowledge in digital media, communications strategy, and emerging media trends. She’s held several senior management roles, and has worked on global clients such as Colgate-Palmolive, Nestlé and Amgen. In her new position, she will lead the data-driven vision of media optimization and strategic planning.

Harewood brings 15 years’ experience in media strategy and business operations, having worked at PHD Media and most recently, Carat USA where he led business operations on global clients like Procter & Gamble and MasterCard. In his former roles, Harewood was instrumental in overseeing media through the development of custom playbooks and protocols, enabling a seamless flow from strategy planning to proof of performance, with coordination and stability across markets. Harewood will support SOLVE(D)’s operations and financial performance, ensuring consistency and efficiency as the agency continues its momentum and impact. Harewood will serve on SOLVE(D)’s executive leadership team.

Sorrentino joins the agency with over 17 years’ experience with search engine marketing, search engine optimization and social media, having worked in almost every vertical on both domestic and global accounts. He’s held previous roles at MediaCom working on the PhRMA, Bayer and Allergan accounts and most recently at FIG, where he ran digital media for the Children’s Hospital of Colorado. In his new role, Sorrentino will drive the vision for clients’ integrated strategy and ensure the continued success of digital marketing programs to improve customers’ search, social and voice experiences.

Tempas has rich experience in market analytics, customer success and business operations, having most recently led the development of a data-driven culture and solutions at ConnectiveRx. In her new role, Tempas will be one of SOLVE(D)’s senior data and analytics leads to further enhance integration, efficiency and business growth of clients.

These industry innovators will support SOLVE(D)’s monumental growth and evolution, leading the agency into its next chapter and continuing to make data relevant, actionable and understandable for clients and their audiences around the world.

Contact:

Jessica Spano

VP, Global Corporate Communications

M +1 914 772 3611

100 West 33rd Street

New York, NY 10001 United States

www.fcb.com