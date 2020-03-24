Ipsos Webinar – COVID-19: Ask Us Anything

America is in a crisis. The Covid-19 pandemic is already reshaping daily American life in ways unprecedented and unanticipated. As this is happening, the team at Ipsos is using every tool at their disposal to keep track of what the American public knows, fears, experiences, and is doing in response. As we move from the “age of uncertainty” to the “time of coronavirus”, how will Americans adapt as consumers, citizens, and humans?
Join us for an interactive, complimentary “Ask us anything” webinar examining how public mood is changing as a result of Covid-19, where concerns are most focused now, and how the crisis is affecting American’s behavior now and in the future.
Speakers :
-
Clifford Young, President, US, Public Affairs
Cliff Young is President of Ipsos Public Affairs in the United States, and also leads Ipsos global election and political polling risk practice. His research specialties include social and public opinion trends, crisis management, corporate and institution reputation, and election polling. Cliff is considered an expert on polling in emerging markets, as well as polling in adverse and hostile conditions, and has polled on over 100 elections around the world. Cliff earned his BA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and did his graduate work at the University of Chicago (MA and PhD). He trained in survey sampling at the University of Michigan and in political psychology at Stanford. Cliff is also an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins SAIS and an instructor at both Columbia University SIPA and University of São Paulo where he teaches courses on public opinion and election forecasting.
-
Chris Jackson, Vice President, US, Public Affairs