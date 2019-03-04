IQVIA uses advanced analytics and innovative technology, to find medium-to-high rates of flu in multiple U.S. markets; highest levels in parts of Montana, Nebraska and Texas

IQVIA monitors seasonal suffering across the U.S. and provides key healthcare measurements for flu, allergy, and cough and cold season. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, unparalleled data and advanced analytics capabilities, IQVIA provides detailed information on levels of impact, identification of most affected U.S. cities, and a breakdown between pediatric and adult populations in each market.

IQVIA’s proprietary platform, www.FluSTAR.com, provides cold and flu forecast information for every ZIP code in the country. FluSTAR allows health care professionals and consumers to see the most up-to-date information on the spread of the flu during each influenza season. Data are gathered through different surveillance methods including rapid assay data, laboratory confirmation, and clinical diagnosis data. This surveillance allows a regional and national picture of influenza activity to be generated.

As of mid-February, FluSTAR indicated medium-high or high rates of flu in multiple markets throughout the country with the highest levels captured in Southwest Montana, Western Nebraska and in Del Rio, Texas. Nationally, flu numbers continued to rise throughout February and in March flu numbers should decline to the early February numbers.

“IQVIA’s unparalleled data gives us the ability to monitor seasonal suffering across the U.S.,” said Chris Nickum, vice president, general manager, Primary Intelligence at IQVIA. “We are able to track and forecast the cold, flu, and allergy season with a high degree of accuracy.”

IQVIA also provides asthma and allergy information at www.AsthmaForecast.com. This includes the four-day Asthma Forecast and daily Air Quality Index which are available for every U.S. ZIP code. This free online resource also provides access to current asthma news, as well as two years of archived asthma-related articles.

IQVIA’s proprietary platform at www.Pollen.com provides daily allergy severity forecasts that show upcoming airborne allergen conditions by ZIP code. IQVIA developed Pollen.com’s proprietary forecasts and manufactures Rotorod® the leading tool for pollen count measurement. Rotorod has been used to collect pollen across the country for over 30 years.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 58,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

