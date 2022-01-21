Is COVID retreating in the U.S.? Data paints encouraging scenario

January 21, 2022; 7:12 AM EST

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) – New coronavirus cases are falling in parts of the United States hardest hit by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, according to a Reuters analysis of public health data, offering an early indication the virus might once again be on retreat.

COVID-19 infections have decreased in 15 statesplus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, an analysis of the past week through Wednesday compared with the prior week showed.

(GRAPHIC: The U.S. states where Omicron is starting to retreat)

In the Northeast, which saw some of the highest case loads during the latest surge, infections are down 36% week-over-week.

The drop was more modest at the national level, with the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases falling 1% as of Wednesday, according to the Reuters tally.

COVID-19 data often lag a few days behind the actual state of affairs.

