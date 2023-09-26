Italy’s Alfasigma to buy drugmaker Intercept for nearly $800 mln

Italy’s Alfasigma to buy drugmaker Intercept for nearly $800 mln

Sept 26 (Reuters) – Italy’s Alfasigma S.p.A said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT.O) for $794 million to expand its presence in the United States.

Alfasigma will pay $19 per Intercept share, which represents a premium of 82% to its last closing price.

With this deal, expected to close by the end of the year, Alfasigma aims to expand its treatment portfolio related to liver diseases and digestive system disorders.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

Source: Reuters

