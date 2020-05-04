Italy’s Menarini Group Snaps Up Stemline Therapeutics for $667 Million

Shares of New York-based Stemline Therapeutics skyrocketed more than 153% in premarket trading after Italy’s Menarini Group announced a $667 million acquisition of the oncology-focused company.

Privately-held Menarini Group, based in Florence, Italy, will acquire Stemline for a price of $12.50 per share. The stock closed at $4.75 per share on Friday and in premarket trading climbed to $12.02 per share this morning. Menarini expects to fund the acquisition through existing cash resources. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

In its announcement this morning, Menarini said not only will the deal provide the company with a toehold in the United States, but the company also plans to continue to advance the development of its CD123-targeted therapy, Elzonris. In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Elzonris as the first ever-approved treatment for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. BPDCN is an aggressive, orphan blood disorder with historically poor outcomes. Stemline said that BPDCN can often present symptoms that can be mistaken for blood cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. BPDCN typically presents in the bone marrow and/or skin, and may also involve lymph nodes and viscera.