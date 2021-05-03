Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications Celebrates 20th Anniversary This May

New York, NY (May 3, 2021) – Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications (ICCC), eponymously named after founder Ivy Cohen, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this May. Launched in 2001 with Ivy’s belief that a higher level of experience and personal attention from leadership was a formula that was badly needed in the industry, ICCC advises on and executes brand building, public relations and strategic communications (both external and internal) for clients from the Fortune 100 to startups and many growing and pioneering businesses.

“It has been a wonderous and intense 20 years,” reflected Cohen. “Bringing higher level experience grounded in a deep knowledge of organizational operations and financing gives me and my team the ability to deliver the strongest strategy and stories possible for our clients.” ICCC has particular expertise in the healthcare sector, including health and wellness, pharmaceutical, medical device and point of care.

ICCC has participated in stories at iconic moments in history and marking meaningful milestones in business that have impacted society in the U.S. and around the world.

Life After Hurricane Sandy: KEEN Donations Pour in For Victims in Hard-Hit Staten Island

Western Union: Remittances Help Accelerate Economic Change in Cuba

Tsunami strikes Sri Lanka; Humanitarian Logistics Software by Fritz Institute brings order to the chaos of delivering relief

Ivy & ICCC Drafted by NFL for the NY-NJ Super Bowl Team

Randazzo’s Bakery gains DHL boost following devastation from Hurricane Katrina

DHL: Christmas Trees and Pizzas to the Troops in Iraq & Afghanistan

CVS Rebrands Itself ‘CVS Health’ As It Ends Sale Of Tobacco Products

Major League Baseball All-Star Game launches with Breakfast at Tiffany’s

OHorizons Keeps the Lights On in Puerto Rico

Cohen credits ICCC’s success to both her team and clients who challenged the conventional wisdom of aligning with giant global firms to take on a boutique agency partner.

About Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

Based in New York, Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications – ICCC –operates throughout the U.S. on programs fielded nationwide and around the globe. ICCC helps companies build reputations and differentiate in a competitive market through thought leadership, public education, issues management, content strategy, and strategic communications. Since its inception in 2001, ICCC has participated in stories at iconic moments in history and marking meaningful milestones in business that have impacted society in the U.S. and around the world – from Tsunamis to Super Bowls and global to regional economic openings and downturns. ​

