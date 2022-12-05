https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/BioSpaceHorizonTherapeutics.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-12-05 11:48:13 2022-12-05 11:48:13 Janssen bows out as contender for Horizon Therapeutics buyout