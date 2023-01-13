Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo applies for approval of mRNA COVID vaccine

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Daiichi Sankyo Co (4568.T) said on Friday it submitted its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for regulatory approval in Japan.

Approval would give Japan a home-grown mRNA vaccine of the type that have made up the bulk of its COVID inoculations so far. The vaccine known as DS-5670 is being proposed as a booster shot, Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement.

In a trial of about 5,000 Japanese adults, those who received the vaccine developed levels of COVID antibodies that were as good as or better than those of people who got other mRNA shots, the company said in November.