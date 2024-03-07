Japan’s Eisai says US introduction of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi slower than expected

,
Eisai

Japan’s Eisai says US introduction of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi slower than expected

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) – Japanese drugmaker Eisai (4523.T), opens new tab on Thursday said the distribution of its Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi in the United States has proceeded slower than it expected.
 
The company expects to reach 90% of its target for integrated delivery networks (IDNs) used to administer the drug in the U.S. in the fiscal year ending this month, Chief Executive Haruo Naito said.
 
“In the United States, in comparison to what we have expected, it may be taking slightly more time,” Naito said at a briefing in Tokyo. “We are confident that we are on a good trajectory.”
 
Leqembi is an antibody designed to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. It is the first treatment shown to slow progression of Alzheimer’s when administered in the earlier stages of the disease.
 
The drug was approved in the U.S. and Japan last year, and it is under review in Europe. Eisai is aiming to introduce Leqembi in China this year following approval by regulators there in January.
 
Read the full article on Reuters

 

/by
You might also like
LillyLilly debuts next Alzheimer’s drug, will test subcutaneous potential
Laura Wlson, FingerpaintA CLEAR Approach to Health Literacy: Making Healthcare Equitable and Accessible for All
World Health OrganizationShortage of GLP-1 RAs tied to rise in counterfeit products: WHO
LeqembiEisai-Biogen Alzheimer’s drug data confirms benefits, FDA staff says
amyloid oligomersAnavex’s blarcamesine slows cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients
Eli LillyFDA website shows limited availability of some doses of Lilly’s Mounjaro
BiogenBaxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion
BiogenRare success for Alzheimer’s research unlocks hope for future therapies
Multicultural marketing in pharma, explainedMaria Fontanazza, Steve Millerman, FingerpaintGSK logoGSK’s blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial; analysts...
PharmaLive