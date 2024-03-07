https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Eisai-Biogen-start-U.S.-accelerated-approval-for-new-Alzheimers-drug-Reuters-9-27-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-07 03:40:162024-03-07 08:49:38Japan’s Eisai says US introduction of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi slower than expected
Japan’s Eisai says US introduction of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi slower than expected
Japan’s Eisai says US introduction of Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi slower than expected