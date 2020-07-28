Japan’s Fujifilm gets $265 million U.S. contract to boost output of potential virus vaccine

, , , , , , ,

TOKYO (Reuters) – The United States has awarded a $265 million contract to a Texas facility of Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp to step up production of a coronavirus vaccine candidate, President Donald Trump said.

Trump made the announcement on Monday, as he toured another Fujifilm facility in North Carolina. The order widens a pact between the Department of Health and Human Services, the Texas A&M university system and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate Novavax are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The funds will speed by several months an expansion planned at the Texas facility in College Station, with completion now expected this fall, Fujifilm said in a news release.

Last week, Fujifilm Diosynth, a drug ingredient subsidiary of the Japanese firm, said it would make bulk drug substances for Novavax Inc.’s virus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

It added that it would spend $928 million to double capacity at a Denmark facility that is also involved in making virus treatments.

The company’s shares climbed 3.2% in Tokyo in a flat overall market.

 

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fujifilm-trump-vaccine/japans-fujifilm-gets-265-million-u-s-contract-to-boost-output-of-potential-virus-vaccine-idUSKCN24T0F0

/by