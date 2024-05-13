https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Shionogi.jpg 425 342 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-13 03:26:182024-05-13 09:52:06Japan’s Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial
Japan’s Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial
TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) – Japan’s Shionogi & Co (4507.T) said on Monday its pill-based treatment for COVID-19 did not meet the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction of 15 common symptoms of the illness in a global, late-stage trial.
The company’s pivotal Phase 3 study (SCORPIO-HR) of ensitrelvir did however demonstrate a potent antiviral effect compared to placebo, the company said.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT
Shionogi said previously it expected the pill, known commercially as Xocova, to deliver $2 billion in annual sales if it secured U.S. approval.