Japan’s Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial

Xocova would compete with Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Shionogi’s CEO told the Nikkei newspaper in March that the company expected to be able to sell the drug in the U.S. in early 2025.

CONTEXT

Xocova was granted emergency approval by Japanese regulators in November 2022, making it the nation’s first domestically produced oral treatment for COVID. It received full approval in Japan in March 2024.

The Japanese government bought 2 million courses of the drug, most of which remain unused and are set to be destroyed, according to a Kyodo report this month.