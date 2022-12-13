Japan’s Takeda to buy psoriasis drug in up to $6 bln deal with Nimbus

Dec 13 (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T) said on Tuesday it would acquire Nimbus Therapeutics’ drug being developed to treat autoimmune conditions such as psoriasis in up to $6 billion deal.

The treatment will strengthen the company’s pipeline of drugs for diseases where the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake.

Takeda will make $4 billion in upfront payment to Nimbus and pay an additional $2 billion subject to certain sales milestones.

