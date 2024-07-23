Jay Carter jumps out of retirement to join CG Life

Industry veteran Jay Carter is heading back into the industry by joining CG Life as executive VP, business strategy.

“My focus will be building the infrastructure of business development, and helping them do pitches better, and prospecting better,” Carter told Med Ad News. He will be focusing on growing the agency’s legacy business as well as its strategic expansion as an agency of record for pharma companies. Although not fully giving up life on the lake, Carter says he is looking forward to getting up in the morning and contributing to the meaningful work that has made his long career so rewarding.

“Everyone who has worked with Jay or competed against him knows he is driven to win, but he does it with integrity and a relentless commitment to client success,” said David Ormesher, CG Life CEO in a press release. “Those are his non-negotiables, and when I had a chance to bring him on the CG Life team, I jumped. He’s a friend and a highly respected leader in the agency world, and I know we’re going to have a lot of fun building the future with him.”

Prior to retiring, Carter was most recently with JUICE Pharma as executive VP, business development. He spent more than 35 years at AbelsonTaylor, leading business development and customer engagement. In retirement he did not sit still and launched a consulting firm called Into the Wild Consulting where he offered services on a part-time basis.

Carter says he’s excited to be a part of the CG Life family, which is comprised of more than 150 professionals with expertise in digital marketing, scientific communications, and Ph.D.-level writing. Earlier this year CG Life acquired Toolhouse, an agency that focuses on omnichannel digital strategies in the biopharma industry, and Berry & Company Public Relations, an agency that serves the biopharma, biotech, and medical device sectors.

In 2022, Carter was named the Med Ad News Industry Person of the Year and serves on the Med Ad News Editorial Advisory Board. He received the Distinguished Alumnus Lifetime Achievement Award by his alma mater, the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy, in 2018. Carter previously served as Board member and Chairperson for both the Coalition for Healthcare Communication and the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame. He will be returning to serve with both organizations.