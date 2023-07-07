Jay Carter ready for next career phase, heads to JUICE Pharma

After more than three decades and an accomplished career at AbelsonTaylor, Jay Carter is not throwing in the towel – he’s making a move to JUICE Pharma. The agency is ramping up for a new chapter of growth and Carter just may be the last piece in the growth module that they’re formulating. Stay tuned.

Carter spoke with Med Ad News about his new role as executive VP, business development and his excitement in bringing new business to JUICE. “There really is an energy here. That was attractive. I still have gas in my tank, and I didn’t want to spend it being sidelined. I won’t be sidelined here. That’s amazing and wonderful,” says Carter. “I know a lot of people and I am confident that I can bring business here.” That was the genesis and the process that brought Carter to JUICE.

“Let’s be clear: I want to bring in several drug launches. This agency has strong experience in rare [disease], CNS, neurology, oncology. I’ve spent the last couple of days going through case studies and pitches, and it’s great stuff,” says Carter, adding that he’s ready to leverage the strong relationships he has in these areas and be the matchmaker in his new role. “The difference is, with this group, my contribution other than just the relationship is important. And that’s what I value.”

Carter continues to be driven by his passion and desire to have a profound impact on patients. “There’s been such enormous change in health care today, and that’s part of the reason I keep working. I’ve had the privilege of helping to shape how we improve care. Your head does not stand any straighter than when you’re doing that. They don’t do this on the Marlboro team, you know? Ketel One does not feel this way about what they do,” he says. “The products and categories that I like working with best are oncology and rare disease because you don’t make a small difference in somebody’s life, you make a monstruous difference in their life. That gives me great joy.”

Carter will also remain the chairperson for the Coalition for Healthcare Communication, and he will continue to serve on the Med Ad News Editorial Advisory Board.

“To all of my friends out there in the industry, I’m around for a couple more years, and I’m looking forward to seeing them,” he says, adding that he’s a “happy camper”, and enthusiastic about diving into his new role at JUICE Pharma. “The best is yet to come, and I’ve done pretty good over the years,” he says.