Jazz, Hikma must face ‘reverse payment’ claims over narcolepsy drug

They have alleged Jazz violated U.S. antitrust law through a monetary payment that kept a rival generic off the market longer than it otherwise would have been, and by dispensing Xyrem through a single specialty pharmacy.

Jazz in a statement on Tuesday said the judge’s order “meaningfully” trimmed the plaintiffs’ claims, and the company remained “confident about the strength of its defenses.”

Hikma on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both companies have denied any wrongdoing.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs at Girard Sharp and Motley Rice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Xyrem, a central nervous system depressant, has been on the market since 2002, when it was manufactured by Orphan Medical. Ireland-based Jazz acquired Orphan in 2005.

The plaintiffs allege Jazz, between 2007 and 2014, raised the price of Xyrem by more than 800%. In 2021, Jazz sold more than $1.8 billion of Xyrem, according to a company report.