Jazz, Hikma must face ‘reverse payment’ claims over narcolepsy drug

,
Pills

Jazz, Hikma must face ‘reverse payment’ claims over narcolepsy drug

Aug 27 (Reuters) – Drug companies Jazz (JAZZ.O) and Hikma (HIK.L) must face claims that they schemed to delay a generic version of Jazz’s blockbuster narcolepsy drug Xyrem, causing health plans to pay higher prices, a U.S. judge in California has ruled.
 
U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg’s ruling on Monday night in San Francisco cleared a path to trial on some claims in the long-running multidistrict legal action. Some of the plaintiffs’ claims were thrown out in the order.
 
The plaintiffs include Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, the city of Providence, Rhode Island, and New York State Teamsters Council Health and Hospital Fund.
 

They have alleged Jazz violated U.S. antitrust law through a monetary payment that kept a rival generic off the market longer than it otherwise would have been, and by dispensing Xyrem through a single specialty pharmacy.
 
Jazz in a statement on Tuesday said the judge’s order “meaningfully” trimmed the plaintiffs’ claims, and the company remained “confident about the strength of its defenses.”
 
Hikma on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both companies have denied any wrongdoing.
 
Attorneys for the plaintiffs at Girard Sharp and Motley Rice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
Xyrem, a central nervous system depressant, has been on the market since 2002, when it was manufactured by Orphan Medical. Ireland-based Jazz acquired Orphan in 2005.
 
The plaintiffs allege Jazz, between 2007 and 2014, raised the price of Xyrem by more than 800%. In 2021, Jazz sold more than $1.8 billion of Xyrem, according to a company report.

 
/by
You might also like
TevaPharma companies ask court not to break up US states’ price-fixing lawsuits
hand shakeStada CEO confirms buyout rumors, sale could potentially fetch $11B
pills, drug manufacturingCivica Rx’s unique business model improves drug supply security, cuts costs: Study
Hikma logoHikma Pharma names Mishlawi as next CEO
PillsHumira biosimilars and others face uncertain future under IRA
FDAVanda Pharmaceuticals sues US over drug-trade secrets
TakedaTakeda lowers profit outlook amid Vyvanse loss of exclusivity, eyes $900M restructuring in 2024
NovartisNovartis plans Sandoz spin-off around Oct. 4, proposes share distribution
Imre appoints powerhouse leaders Tracy Zuto and Malia Baker and strengthens...imreOculis closes Phase III eye drop trial due to third-party administrative er...