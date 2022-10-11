Jen O’Dwyer returns to Omnicom Health Group as CEO of Harrison/Star

Former president of Evoke, NA rejoins network to lead growing professional and patient powerhouse

NEW YORK, October 6, 2022—Omnicom Health Group (OHG), the largest healthcare marketing and communications group in the world and part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), announced today that Jen O’Dwyer has rejoined the network as CEO of Harrison/Star. Harrison/Star (H/S) handles a wide range of professional and patient agency of record assignments, creating award–winning, market–moving work for leading life sciences clients and science–driven brands.

In 2019, O’Dwyer joined Evoke, NA as president. She was previously with OHG for more than a decade, where she helped expand and diversify CDM.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jen back to OHG,” said Joshua Prince, CEO of the Professional Group at OHG. “And I’m excited to partner with her as we continue to evolve our offerings, integrating data and media to bring more value to our clients. Jen is fueled by her unique ability to elevate relationships, a commitment to creating great work, and the belief that everyone around her can continue to grow. She’ll be a superb leader for Harrison/Star and partner to Agency President Tara Erickson.”

“It’s definitely a homecoming for me,” said O’Dwyer, “but it’s also an exciting new chapter. OHG and Harrison/Star have real momentum. Under Tara’s guidance, and the leadership team at Harrison/Star, we’ve won several key assignments in 2022, strengthening relationships with longtime clients and adding some new ones. I hope to add to that streak.”

“I’m also looking forward to working with Josh and Matt McNally, OHG’s new CEO. I love the vision of making OHG ‘the most networked network,’ and how we’re prioritizing data, technology and agency modernization,” said O’Dwyer.

“H/S is already an active collaborator within OHG and with other innovative partners. We’ve been expanding our use of Omni Health and Tandem—the network’s proprietary HCP data platform and omnichannel workbench—to drive greater customer engagement and results.”

O’Dwyer is a proud Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star honoree (class of 2015) and was recently named one of the Medical Marketing & Media Women of Distinction (2022).

