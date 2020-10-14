Jesse Kates Returns to FCB Health Network as Neon Co-Managing Director

New York, October, October 14, 2020 – FCB Health Network President and CEO Dana Maiman announced today that Jesse Kates has returned to Neon as co-managing director in partnership with Mardene Miller.

“Jesse is a phenomenal and strategic creative who embodies FCB’s mantra of ‘Never Finished,’” said Maiman. “His work has elevated what creativity means for our entire industry and I know he will bring that same visionary talent to Neon’s clients.”

“For more than 10 years, Neon has partnered with our clients to bring innovative customer-focused solutions to the world, and I am thrilled that Jesse is rejoining the team as my partner,” added Miller. “I know Jesse’s brilliance and incredible creative talent will help to further our momentum.”

Prior to returning to Neon, Kates served as executive creative director at both Concentric and Grey Group. Previously, he spent seven years at FCB Health Network – first as creative director at AREA 23, then as group creative director at Neon. Kates has served on the Global Awards Grand Jury and appeared on MM&M’s 40 Under 40. His work has been celebrated by Cannes Lions, Clios, D&AD, Global Awards, Med Ad News’ Manny Awards, MM&M Awards and The One Show.

“There is no one in our industry that I admire and respect more than Dana Maiman. When she approached me about coming back to partner with Mardene, it was an opportunity too good to pass up,” Kates said. “Neon is an amazing agency filled with incredible talent, and it’s a core part of the best network in health advertising. I truly believe the sky is the limit for Neon.”

Kates replaces longtime co-managing director Kevin McHale, who, after almost a decade with the agency, left Neon at the end of September.

