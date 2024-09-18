Jim Weiss joins MERGE board of directors to propel tech-forward growth strategy

CHICAGO, September 18, 2024 — MERGE, a premier storytelling technology company, announced the appointment of Jim Weiss, the visionary founder and chairman of Real Chemistry, to its board of directors, effective immediately. Weiss’s leadership in digital-first, tech-enabled marketing innovation will be pivotal as MERGE continues to pioneer the blending of sophisticated digital platforms with client-focused services.

This key addition follows the appointment of Stephanie Trunzo, SVP and GM of Oracle Industries, as an independent board member, marking a significant enhancement to MERGE’s commitment to groundbreaking storytelling and the strategic application of technological solutions to engage clients.

Weiss is celebrated for his transformation of Real Chemistry from a one-person consultancy into a juggernaut that harnesses data and technology to tackle significant healthcare marketing and communications challenges. Under his guidance, Real Chemistry has expanded its reach and influence, generating over $600 million in annual revenue, employing 2,200 professionals globally, and enhancing its market position through strategic acquisitions and integrations.

Weiss commented, “MERGE embodies the collaborative and results-driven ethos I champion. I am eager to contribute to the board and leadership with a focus on leveraging AI, data, and analytics to set new standards in client service and impact across industries. I am excited to not only join the board, but also make an investment in this dynamic company.”

Starting his career at Genentech, Weiss harnessed data to achieve optimal outcomes and grew into a trailblazer in deploying analytics and precision in communications and marketing, particularly within the biopharma and healthcare sectors. Today, he is an investor, mentor, and strategic advisor to companies spanning communications, marketing, medtech and biopharmaceuticals.

“Jim’s renowned entrepreneurial zeal, dedication to innovation, and proven success record uniquely equip him to guide MERGE’s strategic ventures across diverse sectors,” said Mark Goble, MERGE’s Chief Operating Officer.

Weiss continues as Chairman of Real Chemistry while advising New Mountain Capital. His influence also extends to being a board member and advisor to several prestigious entities including Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, and the American Cancer Society’s CEO Advisory Council. He advises MAHA Global, an AI SaaS platform optimizing corporate reputation and outcomes, and Dstillery, a custom audience solutions provider.

Moreover, Weiss hosts the engaging ‘Get Real With The Chairman’ podcast, where he discusses the dynamic health and innovation landscape with industry leaders.

About MERGE

MERGE is an integrated technology and marketing services provider that promotes health, wealth and happiness in the world by bringing together strategy, creative communications, experience engineering, performance marketing, media, and digital platform development. MERGE has enduring client partnerships with marquee brands such as Abbott, CSL, Blue Cross Blue Shield, GE Healthcare, American Express, T-Mobile, Meta and Coach. With a team of 750+ employees across offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, New York City, and Los Angeles, MERGE’s culture embraces agility, ability, and humility to consistently deliver exceptional client results. Visit mergeworld.com for more information

