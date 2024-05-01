https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Johnson-Johnson-to-stop-selling-talc-based-baby-powder-in-U.S.-and-Canada-Reuters-5-19-20.jpeg 733 1100 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-01 06:36:452024-05-01 09:47:38J&J advances $6.475 billion settlement of talc cancer lawsuits
J&J advances $6.475 billion settlement of talc cancer lawsuits
NEW YORK, May 1(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is moving forward with a $6.475 billion proposed settlement of tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products contain asbestos and cause ovarian cancer, the company said Wednesday in a statement.
The deal would allow it to resolve the lawsuits through a third bankruptcy filing of a subsidiary company. It will begin a three month voting period in hopes of reaching consensus on a settlement of all current and future ovarian cancer claims. Ovarian cancer claims account for 99% of the talc-related lawsuits filed against J&J, including about 54,000 lawsuits that are centralized in a New Jersey federal court proceeding.