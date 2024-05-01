J&J advances $6.475 billion settlement of talc cancer lawsuits

J&J advances $6.475 billion settlement of talc cancer lawsuits

NEW YORK, May 1(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is moving forward with a $6.475 billion proposed settlement of tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products contain asbestos and cause ovarian cancer, the company said Wednesday in a statement.
 
The deal would allow it to resolve the lawsuits through a third bankruptcy filing of a subsidiary company. It will begin a three month voting period in hopes of reaching consensus on a settlement of all current and future ovarian cancer claims. Ovarian cancer claims account for 99% of the talc-related lawsuits filed against J&J, including about 54,000 lawsuits that are centralized in a New Jersey federal court proceeding.

 
Courts have rebuffed J&J’s two previous efforts to resolve the lawsuits through the bankruptcy of the subsidiary created to absorb J&J’s talc liability, LTL Management.
 
J&J, which says that its products do not contain asbestos and do not cause cancer, said that its settlement has the support of a majority of attorneys representing plaintiffs who have filed cancer lawsuits against the company.
 
J&J said it is confident that the deal will reach a 75% support threshold needed for a bankruptcy settlement that would end the litigation entirely, shutting off future lawsuits and preventing people from opting out of the deal to pursue their separate lawsuits.
 
The proposed deal would build on J&J’s settlements with about 95% of people who have sued the company after developing mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer linked to asbestos exposure, as well as its settlements with U.S. states, which have alleged that the company failed to warn consumers about the dangers of its talc products.

 
 

