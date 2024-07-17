J&J beats Wall Street estimates on strong drug sales ahead of Stelara competition

J&J beats Wall Street estimates on strong drug sales ahead of Stelara competition

By Patrick Wingrove and Bhanvi Satija
 
July 17 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson(JNJ.N) beat estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of its drugs, including cancer treatment Darzalex and blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara.

 
Stelara has long been a key driver of revenue growth for J&J, with analysts forecasting sales of over $10 billion this year. But this could fall to about $7 billion in 2025 when as many as six close copies of the drug are due to launch in the U.S.
 
Shares of the drug and medical device maker were up nearly 3% at $155.4 in morning trading.
 
J&J Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk said he expected to finalize contracts within the next three months that would determine favorable U.S. insurance coverage for Stelara in 2025.
 
“I’ll remind you that we are still calling for growth in our pharmaceutical business despite the biosimilar competition that we intend to encounter next year,” he said.
 
 
 
