J&J beats Wall Street estimates on strong drug sales ahead of Stelara competition

By Patrick Wingrove and Bhanvi Satija

Shares of the drug and medical device maker were up nearly 3% at $155.4 in morning trading.

J&J Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk said he expected to finalize contracts within the next three months that would determine favorable U.S. insurance coverage for Stelara in 2025.

“I’ll remind you that we are still calling for growth in our pharmaceutical business despite the biosimilar competition that we intend to encounter next year,” he said.