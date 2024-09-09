J&J challenges AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso with Phase III data for Rybrevant, Lazcluze combo

Johnson & Johnson on Sunday posted long-term follow-up data from the Phase III MARIPOSA study, demonstrating that its combination regimen of Rybrevant and Lazcluze bested AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso as a first-line treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

The results—presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer’s 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)—showed a “strong and improving” trend in overall survival (OS) in patients treated with J&J’s regimen. At three years, 61% of patients on Rybrevant plus Lazcluze were still alive, compared to 53% on the Tagrisso monotherapy.

The figures corresponded to a 23% OS benefit in favor of the combo regimen, with a nominal p-value of 0.019, according to J&J. The pharma will continue to assess MARIPOSA for OS, a key secondary endpoint for the study.

“We are advancing a chemotherapy-free regimen for the first-line treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer),” Shirish Gadgeel, associated director at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute and presenting author of MARIPOSA at the WCLC, said in a statement.

“This approach blocks EGFR and MET pathways and leverages the immune system, offering patients an opportunity for prolonged benefits,” Gadgeel said, pointing to the long-term survival benefits of the combination therapy when used in the first-line setting.

Rybrevant plus Lazcluze also resulted in nominally better three-year disease control in the central nervous system versus Tagrisso, cutting such risk by 18%. Intracranial progression-free survival was 38% in patients taking the combo regimen, compared to 18% in counterparts treated with AstraZeneca’s monotherapy.

With Sunday’s data, J&J continues to strengthen its case for the combo regimen of Rybrevant and Lazcluze, which last month won the FDA’s approval for the frontline treatment of EGFR-mutated NSCLC.

