J&J first-quarter revenue misses as Stelara sales fall short

April 16 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) first quarter revenue missed Wall Street estimates on Tuesday with sales of its blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara coming in lower than expected as the company prepares for its loss of exclusivity in the U.S.

Stelara sales were flat at $2.45 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $2.6 billion, according to LSEG data, and shares were off about 1% in premarket trading.

J&J Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk said Stelara revenue was flat because of contracting with healthcare providers and pharmacy benefit managers in anticipation of the drug’s loss of exclusivity in the U.S. next year.
 
“We probably expect this year to be flattish, maybe a little bit up in the United States, as we prepare for some contracts to preserve volume, but maybe give a little bit on price for the longer term,” Wolk said.
 
J&J has struck deals to delay U.S. launches of biosimilars, or close copies, of Stelara until 2025, after a key patent expired last year.
 
Analysts have said the delayed competition will make the drug a larger contributor for J&J’s 2024 and 2025 revenue than previously anticipated.

 

