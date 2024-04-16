https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Money-100.jpg 450 675 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-16 09:10:032024-04-16 09:39:03J&J first-quarter revenue misses as Stelara sales fall short
J&J first-quarter revenue misses as Stelara sales fall short
April 16 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) first quarter revenue missed Wall Street estimates on Tuesday with sales of its blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara coming in lower than expected as the company prepares for its loss of exclusivity in the U.S.
Stelara sales were flat at $2.45 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $2.6 billion, according to LSEG data, and shares were off about 1% in premarket trading.