J&J hit with new class action over talc seeking medical monitoring for cancer

By Brendan Pierson

J&J maintains its talc is safe, asbestos-free and does not cause cancer.

The law firms behind the new case are opposed to J&J’s proposal to settle nearly all talc claims against it for $6.48 billion through a prepackaged bankruptcy. The same firms are also pursuing a separate class action seeking a court order blocking the bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy proposal needs support from 75% of talc claimants, with a three-month voting period ending on July 26.