J&J hit with new class action over talc seeking medical monitoring for cancer

By Brendan Pierson
 
June 18 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is facing a new proposed class action seeking damages and medical monitoring on behalf of women who have been diagnosed with cancer, or might develop it in the future, allegedly as a result of using the company’s baby powder and other talc products.
 
The lawsuit, filed on Monday in New Jersey federal court, is the first to seek medical monitoring, or regular testing meant to catch cancer early, on behalf of talc users. The proposed class could include thousands of women, but would not include the more than 61,000 people who have already filed personal injury lawsuits over J&J’s talc, claiming it contains cancer-causing asbestos.
 
J&J maintains its talc is safe, asbestos-free and does not cause cancer.
 
The law firms behind the new case are opposed to J&J’s proposal to settle nearly all talc claims against it for $6.48 billion through a prepackaged bankruptcy. The same firms are also pursuing a separate class action seeking a court order blocking the bankruptcy.
 
The bankruptcy proposal needs support from 75% of talc claimants, with a three-month voting period ending on July 26.
 
