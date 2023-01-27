J&J says blood cancer drug improves progression-free survival in patients
Jan 27 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday an interim analysis showed its drug Carvykti met the main goal of improving progression-free survival in patients with a type of blood cancer in a late-stage study.
The company is testing Carvykti in multiple myeloma patients, with a history of relapse, who have stopped responding to existing treatment and have received one to three prior therapies.
Carvykti, developed by J&J and its China-focused partner Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN.O), was approved by the U.S. health regulator last year based on an early-to mid-stage study to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients who had received four or more prior lines of therapy.
U.S.-listed shares of Legend Biotech were up 2% in early trading.
Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, found in the bone marrow. J&J estimates more than 35,000 people to be diagnosed with the disease in 2023.
Carvykti belongs to a class of drugs known as CAR-T therapies that work by harvesting a patient’s own disease-fighting T-cells, genetically engineering them to target specific proteins on cancer cells, and replacing them to seek out and attack cancer.
