J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage studies

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) – A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of whether a booster shot would increase protection from its one-shot vaccine as the U.S. government prepares to roll out a booster campaign next month. The company plans to discuss the data with U.S. regulators as they devise their booster shot regimens. read more

The preliminary data announced on Wednesday involved a total of 17 people. It found that a second dose of the J&J vaccine delivered six months after the first resulted in a ninefold increase in binding antibody levels over those seen 28 days after the first dose, the company said.

The company did not release data on whether a second dose of its vaccine increases levels of neutralizing antibodies, which block the virus from entering cells.