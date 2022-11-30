J&J sues Amgen over plan to sell ulcerative colitis drug similar to Stelara

,
Amgen

J&J sues Amgen over plan to sell ulcerative colitis drug similar to Stelara

By Brendan Pierson

Nov 30 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) Janssen unit has sued Amgen Inc. (AMGN.O) over its plan to market a drug for ulcerative colitis and other conditions similar to J&J’s Stelara, saying it would infringe two patents in a lawsuit made public on Wednesday.

Stelara is J&J’s top-selling drug, accounting for $9.1 billion of the company’s $52 billion in global drug sales last year. Sales for the first nine months of this year were $7.3 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year.

The drug is also approved to treat Crohn’s disease, the skin condition psoriasis and a related form of arthritis. It is a biologic drug, meaning it is made inside living cells.

A 2009 law allows companies to make so-called biosimilar versions of biologic drugs that can be substituted for them, much like generic versions of conventional drugs. However, J&J alleges that Amgen failed to follow the legal process required by that law for the companies to litigate any patent disputes.

If Amgen launches its drug, J&J said it would infringe J&J’s patent on the drug’s active ingredient and on its use for treating ulcerative colitis.

Amgen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
The biopharma link to insider trading schemes
Novartis Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year
Johnson & JohnsonReuters J&J names consumer health business Kenvue ahead of spin-off
The Galien Foundation Announces 2022 Prix Galien USA Nominees in "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent" and "Best Medical Technology" Categories
CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech
Moderna mRNA rival Moderna sues
Bristol Myers Squibb Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
Amgen Senate Finance Committee looks at Amgen taxes, widening drugmaker probe