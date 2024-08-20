J&J to buy medical device maker V-Wave for up to $1.7B

Aug 20 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker V-Wave for up to $1.7 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions aimed at driving growth once its blockbuster drug Stelara loses patent protection.

J&J said it will pay $600 million upfront, with potential payments of up to $1.1 billion contingent on regulatory and commercial milestones.
 
The deal is expected to boost Johnson & Johnson’s earnings by about 24 cents in 2024, and by 6 cents in 2025.
 
V-Wave’s device is implanted in the heart through a minimally invasive procedure to help reduce heart failure and other events. It is not yet cleared for use in the United States.
 
J&J is gearing up to face increased competition for blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara from next year.
 
In April, the company said it would buy Shockwave Medical in a deal valued at $13.1 billion including debt. Other recent deals include its $1.25 billion acquisition of Numab’s skin disorder drug, and its $850 million deal for Proteologix.
 
