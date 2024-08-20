J&J to buy medical device maker V-Wave for up to $1.7B

Aug 20 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker V-Wave for up to $1.7 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions aimed at driving growth once its blockbuster drug Stelara loses patent protection.

J&J said it will pay $600 million upfront, with potential payments of up to $1.1 billion contingent on regulatory and commercial milestones.

The deal is expected to boost Johnson & Johnson’s earnings by about 24 cents in 2024, and by 6 cents in 2025.