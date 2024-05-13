J&J to exit spinoff Kenvue with latest stake sale

May 13 (Reuters) – Tylenol maker Kenvue (KVUE.N) said on Monday that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) will sell its remaining 9.5% stake in the company, about a year after the healthcare conglomerate spun off and listed its consumer health business.
 
Based on Kenvue stock’s last close, the offering of 182.3 million shares would be worth about $3.75 billion, according to Reuters calculation.
 
Kenvue’s shares were down 1.2% in premarket trading. J&J shares were largely unchanged.
 

J&J finalized the biggest shake-up in its 137-year history to focus on its pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses.
 
The company in May last year sold 172.8 million shares in Kenvue to raise $3.8 billion, and lowered its stake over the next three months.
 
J&J will exchange its holding to Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities for its debt, Kenvue said on Monday. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the joint lead book-running managers.

 

