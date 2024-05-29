https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-29 09:23:022024-05-29 09:39:13J&J’s depression treatment succeeds in late-stage study
J&J’s depression treatment succeeds in late-stage study
May 29 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Wednesday its experimental drug helped reduce symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) and insomnia in a late-stage trial when given along with commonly used antipsychotic treatments.
The drug candidate known as seltorexant was administered to adult and elderly patients assessed to be moderate to severely depressed despite ongoing treatment with antidepressants and suffered from significant sleep disturbance.