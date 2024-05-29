J&J’s depression treatment succeeds in late-stage study

MDD is one of the most common chronic mental disorders in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health.

J&J’s drug candidate met both main and secondary trial goals, showing improvement in depressive symptoms when tested on a scale used to measure the severity of depressive episodes and also improved sleep disturbance outcomes in patients.

The drugmaker said seltorexant was also safe and well-tolerated in the study, with similar rates of common adverse events seen in both trial arms, consistent with previous trials.

Seltorexant works by selectively targeting proteins known as orexin-2 receptors, which play a key role in sleep-wake rhythm of the body.

When orexin-2 receptors are stimulated for too long, their activation can cause a group of symptoms, including excessive cortisol release, which may contribute to depression and insomnia.