Johnson & Johnson adds $1.1 billion to proposed talc settlement

The increase would boost the size of the settlement to more than $9 billion paid over 25 years. J&J on Wednesday said it reached an agreement with a plaintiffs’ lawyer representing 12,000 clients to recommend the settlement offer to them, adding to support already received from other claimants.

The timing of a bankruptcy filing could change depending on how the counting of additional votes unfolds.

J&J said Allen Smith, the plaintiffs’ lawyer now supporting its plan, agreed to the settlement offer in exchange for “additional monetary and non-monetary benefits for all talc claimants” in a bankruptcy plan it expects a judge to later approve.

J&J declined to comment on the amount of additional money it plans to pay and did not respond to an inquiry regarding the timetable for a subsidiary filing for bankruptcy protection.